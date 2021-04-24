Oprah admits she was ‘surprised’ Meghan Markle ‘went there’ with racism claims during TV interview

The former actress was interviewed alongside her husband Prince Harry

Oprah Winfrey has admitted she was “surprised” by Meghan Markle’s racism claims during their interview on CBS last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of shocking allegations about the Royal family during their televised interview, which hit headlines worldwide.

Meghan admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working royal, and claimed she wasn’t supported by the Institution.

The 39-year-old also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

Over a month after the interview aired, Oprah has opened up about the impact it has had.

Speaking on Nancy O’Dell’s TalkShopLive show, the 67-year-old revealed she was “surprised” by how open Harry and Meghan were during their conversation.

Recalling the moment Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations” about their son’s skin colour, Oprah said she thought: “What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there.”

The popular talk show host added: “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that.”

“Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

