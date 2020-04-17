One of our favourite TV stars has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing

Two huge stars are set to appear in the new series

American drag queen RuPaul has been tipped to appear on Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

The betting company Ladbrokes have set his odds at 5/1, after his best friend and Drag Race co-star Michelle Visage appeared on the show last year.

According to The Sun, two “huge stars” are in talks for the next season – and one of them could be RuPail.

A source told the newspaper: “There are two A-listers in particular that bosses have been trying to sign for years who are now considering joining the show.”

“The thing is – because of the lockdown, a lot of celebs are having films, TV shows, tours and theatre bookings cancelled and Strictly is likely to go ahead – it’s a big payday and a huge, prestigious show.”

“When packed schedules might have stood in the way before, now a lot of stars’ calendars have opened right up.”

RuPaul is believed to be a huge fan of the dance show, and he even appeared in the 2019 series when he surprised Michelle and her partner Giovanni Pernice during rehearsals.

The insider also revealed that there may not be a live-audience for this year’s competition, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even if the show doesn’t have a studio audience, and it’s just dancers and celebs who have been isolated for 14 days with no symptoms coming together for rehearsals – bosses are confident that they’ll have an all-star line up,” they added.

Filming for the next series is due to begin in September.