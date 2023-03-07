One girl prepares to drop the L-bomb in Love Island first look

One girl admits she’s ready to drop the L-bomb on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

As the girls gather around the mini fire pit, Lana asks: “Does anyone feel like they are close to saying the three words?”

One of the girls blushes as she sips on her drink, to which the others excitedly giggle and cheer. Which girl is catching feelings and ready to say those three words to her partner?

Tanya tells the girls: “Shaq is my boyfriend in my head but whenever he asks me it needs to be extravagant, I’m very extra, I need a parade, fireworks.”

Meanwhile, over at the fire pit Tom says to the boys: “Imagine some of us get married and have kids?”

As the evening continues, Will and Jessie catch up together as they also speak about the future. Will asks: “We are going to see each other all the time aren’t we? Are we going to move in together?”

Elsewhere, Sanam asks Kai: “What do you think it’s going to look like when we come out of here?”

Kai replies: “I think you’re going to end up being my girlfriend.”

How will both girls react to the boys?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

