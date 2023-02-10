One girl admits she might be getting the ‘ick’ in Love Island teaser

Tanya admits Shaq might give her the “ick” on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser for tonight’s show, the girls receive a text, which reads: “Girls, it’s time to head out for a gossip and a cocktail. Please get ready to leave the Villa #LoveIsland #NoBoysAllowed.”

While enjoying a girls’ day out, Lana says: “I feel like the girls are a lot stronger than the boys at the minute.”

Tanya agrees, saying: “Yes, in terms of friendship, we’re like this” while crossing her fingers.

Claudia says: “I feel like there is tension between them.”

As the conversation deepens, Tanya admits Shaq might be giving her the “ick”.

Shaq later pulls Tanya aside for a chat, after she and Lana confronted him about his behaviour towards Ron.

Shaq says: “I wanted to speak to you about when you and Lana spoke to me, with that situation, I’ll be honest, I really didn’t like it. It felt like I was being told off.”

Tanya replies: “Babe, no-one is coming to you like a child, I don’t know why you’re taking it like that.”

Shaq says: “The way it was handled, I don’t like it and I don’t expect you of all people to put me in that situation,” to which Tanya says: “I understand, but for that specific situation that’s how I would have handled it and if I had to go back I would do it the same.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

