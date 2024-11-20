One Direction stars reunite to bid farewell to bandmate Liam Payne at his star-studded funeral

All four members of One Direction reunited to bid farewell to their bandmate Liam Payne at his star-studded funeral on Wednesday.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik all attended the service in the Home Counties today.

This is believed to be their first public meeting since 2015, when Zayn quit the band.

A host of famous faces were also spotted arriving at the funeral service, including Cheryl and her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was pictured arriving to the church alongside Damien Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes were also in attendance, as well as James Corden, Irish footballer Robbie Keane, and X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

The One Direction singer, 31, tragically died on October 16th after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Three people have since been charged in connection with his death, and inquiries are still ongoing.

Last week, Liam’s body was taken home by his beloved dad Geoff Payne, who had been waiting weeks to take his son back to the UK while toxicology tests were being completed.

A source previously told The Sun: “Liam’s funeral is taking place in the Home Counties.”

“His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves.”

“Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy.”

“It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

It’s understood his family are keen to include a special musical element into the ceremony with a “series of song tributes from some very big acts”.

Other famous faces set to make an appearance include Nicole Scherzinger, who helped form One Direction on The X Factor back in 2010, and Rita Ora, who previously collaborated with Liam.