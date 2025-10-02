One Direction set for unexpected reunion decade after split

One Direction are set for an unexpected reunion a decade after their split for a “multi-million pound” Netflix project.

It has been reported that One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have reunited for a Netflix road trip show.

Fans are convinced filming has already started for the documentary, which will see the pair travel across the US, after they were spotted hanging out earlier this month.

A TV source told The Sun: “This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy.”

“Although the idea of ­British boyband members doing a show about travelling across America sounds random, most of them now have strong links Stateside.”

“And it’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago.”

During their travels, it is anticipated that they will talk about their personal lives and memories of being in the boy band, as well as the death of their bandmate Liam Payne.

The One Direction singer, 31, tragically died on October 16th after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

All four members of One Direction also reunited to bid farewell to their bandmate Liam at his funeral late last year.

The show is anticipated to debut on the streaming platform exactly ten years after the band’s breakup.

The fact that the two singers were filming the Netflix series was not apparent to spectators when they were recently photographed together in a New York pub while travelling.

Louis and Zayn posing for a selfie with a fan recently! 📸: Eliana Zambrano pic.twitter.com/x50qcyrYOx — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) September 8, 2025

Earlier this month, Louis and Zayn were pictured together for the first time in ten years following a bitter feud and the death of bandmate Liam Payne.

In 2015, the band members got into a heated Twitter argument shortly after the Pillowtalk singer left One Direction.

However, the pair squashed the feud and reunited for late bandmate Liam Payne’s funeral last year, as well as Louis supporting Zayn at a gig in the spring.