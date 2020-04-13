One Direction fuel reunion rumours as they all RE-FOLLOW ex-member Zayn Malik on social media

One Direction fuel reunion rumours as they all RE-FOLLOW ex-member Zayn Malik...

One Direction have fuelled rumours that they could be reuniting after they all re-followed ex-member Zayn Malik on social media.

There had been rumours circulating that the band could be coming back together for a 10-year reunion, and now fans are going wild.

#OneDirectionReunion started trending on Twitter on Monday, with fans suggesting the band could be getting back together on July 23rd, which would be 10 years since they were put together in the band by Simon Cowell.

And the rumours don’t seem too far-fetched now, as members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have now all re-followed Zayn Malik.

Even the official One Direction Twitter account followed Zayn again. Fans also spotted that Google updated the full list of band members to include Zayn again.

Of course, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement, take a look at the reaction so far:

me seeing that zayn might be coming back to one direction & that #OneDirectionReunion is trending pic.twitter.com/laywWaTfwX — fiza👸🏽 (@fizaaa_i) April 13, 2020

A big sign. Let me tell u again, A BIG SIGN!!!!! #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/CEFPu59SG4 — H (@HarriHeart) April 13, 2020

all 4 boys and the one direction official account jus refollowed zayn im having a mental breakdown #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/YpPk3yDqB3 — hiba ✨ (@hiwastedpants) April 10, 2020

I’m literally crying I’m not okay. I’m so happy wtf is happening #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/R8HtW9hpeZ — Sammie 💛💛 (@sammiestylesx) April 13, 2020

