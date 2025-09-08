One Direction fans sent wild as THESE two members pictured together for first time in TEN years

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have been pictured together for the first time in ten years following a bitter feud and the death of bandmate Liam Payne.

In 2015, the band members got into a heated Twitter argument shortly after the Pillowtalk singer left One Direction.

However, the pair squashed the feud and reunited for late bandmate Liam Payne’s funeral last year, as well as Louis supporting Zayn at a gig in the spring.

Louis and Zayn posing for a selfie with a fan recently! 📸: Eliana Zambrano pic.twitter.com/x50qcyrYOx — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) September 8, 2025

Now, for the first time in over a decade, the bandmates appeared happy to be together as they took a selfie with a fan.

The picture was posted by a Zayn and Louis fan account with the caption: “LOUIS AND ZAYN IN NEW YORK WITH A FAN!!!!!”

Fans went absolutely wild in the comments, with one writing: “Omggggg Zouis!!!! This makes my heart so happy!!” and another commenting: “Waaaait a minute… could this mean Zayn will be at AFHF this year. possibly even performing?!?!”

this is how i sleep every night knowing zayn and louis are friends again pic.twitter.com/JJMYXR4C5A https://t.co/XvixdwrKb2 — sofi🍄🏠 (@lwtrry369) September 8, 2025

In February, Louis attended Zayn’s performance in Los Angeles on his Stairway To The Sky solo world tour.

Speaking on stage at the time, Zayn beamed: “Tonight is special — an old friend of mine is here supporting me. I don’t want to give his location away but Louis is here tonight.”

Louis Tomlinson was in the crowd at ZAYN’s concert in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/mZJElEX1sv — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 30, 2025

The pair formed part of one of the most iconic boy bands in history, alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

The duo were known as two of the closest out of the fivesome, but famously fell out after Zayn sensationally quit the band back in 2015.

Later that year, Louis and Zayn got into a heated Twitter argument shortly after the Pillowtalk singer left One Direction. Louis claimed he had “tried to get in touch” with Zayn; however, the pair had seemingly not spoken since the row. “There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright,” the 30-year-old continued. “But it’s hard. I definitely wish him well.”