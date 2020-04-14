One Direction could be set to release new music to mark 10-year anniversary

The boyband will celebrate their 10th anniversary in July

One Direction could be set to release new music, to mark their 10-year anniversary.

Rumours are rife that the band are reuniting for something special – after bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson recently re-followed ex member Zayn Malik.

According to Page Six, early ideas include recording a new single, or filming a TV special to mark the band’s 10-year anniversary on July 23.

“There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen,” an insider said.

“Each of the boys wants to somehow thank the fans for their ten years of loyalty,” the source continued.

“Despite each of their solo successes, each of them knows that the greatest thanks they can give to their fans is for them to do something together in tribute to where things began.”

Although the former bandmates are eager to mark their ten-year anniversary, they’ve reportedly ruled out going on tour together ever again.

The news comes after #OneDirectionReunion started trending on Twitter on Monday, after the former bandmates all followed Zayn again.

Zayn famously quit the band back in 2015, and severed ties with all four of his bandmates.

One year later, One Direction went on “hiatus”, and all members have since launched their own solo careers.