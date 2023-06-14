One boy reveals his ‘secret plan’ in Love Island teaser

One reveals his “secret plan” in a teaser for tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Tuesday night, new bombshells Charlotte and Leah chose to couple up with Tyrique and Zachariah respectively.

Tyrique has been getting to know Ella, while Zachariah recently shared a kiss with Molly.

After the remaining boys chose which girls they wanted to couple up with, Ella and Ruchee were left single and vulnerable.

After the shock recoupling and subsequent dumping, the boys gather in the kitchen to debrief on the events of the night.

Speaking about his decision to couple up with Molly, Mitchel tells Mehdi: “I did that for my boy Zach, I didn’t do that for anyone else but Zach.”

He explains: “friendship, I’ve got you boys”.

Sammy laughs, and says: “The thing is Mitch is saying this, but really you’ve got a secret plan just to get to know Molly now.”

Mitchel replies: “If it doesn’t work out then I definitely did, but if Mol starts liking me again, then a game’s a game…”

Later, Mitchel discusses his recoupling decision with Molly at the firepit.

