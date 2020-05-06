The pair have been pranking each other relentlessly during lockdown

Olly Murs sparks backlash after playing ‘gross’ prank on his girlfriend

Olly Murs has sparked backlash after he played a “gross” prank on his girlfriend.

The couple have been keeping their followers entertained by pranking each other during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Olly may have taken things a step too far with his latest trick – which involved him cutting the bottom off a Pringles tube for an X-rated prank.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram and shared the video footage with his followers.

View this post on Instagram Pringles now do a variety pack 🤣👏🏻👀🤪😭 A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on May 4, 2020 at 9:29am PDT

The video started with Olly removing the bottom from the crisp packaging, and appearing excited.

He proceeded to film himself and Amelia watching a film while eating some snacks.

The Pringles container was over the singer’s crotch, and when she unsuspectingly put her hand into the tube, she recoiled in horror.

Olly said “waheeeey” as Amelia jumped back on the couch and called him a “t**t.”

Although Olly seemed to find the prank funny, some fans didn’t find the video footage amusing.

People slammed Olly for being so immature, and also questioned if Amelia had consented to the prank.

2016: Olly Murs tells Attitude magazine he’s “20% gay” – this isn’t possible. 2017: Olly Murs claims there is gun shots in a Selfridges. There isn’t. 2020: Olly Murs sticks his penis in a Pringles can for a Tik Tok video. Not a good idea. He’s always been a mess pic.twitter.com/0QoGX1CGY5 — michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) May 5, 2020

I hate olly murs’s like child’s tv presenter-mixed-with-horny-manchild personality, it gives me the creeps https://t.co/mVqGjKqu80 — jio joi (@_jggg) May 5, 2020

IS OLLY MURS GOOD… WHAT THE HELL pic.twitter.com/XQKokTKPs0 — triv 🥀 nsfr (@bedroomflicker) May 5, 2020

olly murs putting his dick in a pringles tub just completely and finally ruined my night pic.twitter.com/yfJVkU5Njz — charlie (@jojostiddies) May 5, 2020

So many ppl really don’t understand consent. I was off twitter for a bit recently after seeing arguments consent is negotiable. I just saw video of @ollymurs tricking someone to touch him sexually without consent. It’s sexual abuse. I’m fed up of it & ppl not taking it seriously. — Lucy ✨ (@Iamlucymay) May 5, 2020

Yeah that Olly Murs ‘Pringles prank’ is just sexual assault plain and simple. There’s no consent. Victims don’t come forward because of stupid incidents like this. @sirenabergman puts it more eloquently. https://t.co/20VRCHOEU6 — Dan Reast (@RoastedReast) May 5, 2020

The former X Factor presenter has been dating the bodybuilder since last July.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: