Olly Murs sparks backlash after playing ‘gross’ prank on his girlfriend

The pair have been pranking each other relentlessly during lockdown

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
Instagram

Olly Murs has sparked backlash after he played a “gross” prank on his girlfriend.

The couple have been keeping their followers entertained by pranking each other during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Olly may have taken things a step too far with his latest trick – which involved him cutting the bottom off a Pringles tube for an X-rated prank.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram and shared the video footage with his followers.

 

The video started with Olly removing the bottom from the crisp packaging, and appearing excited.

He proceeded to film himself and Amelia watching a film while eating some snacks.

The Pringles container was over the singer’s crotch, and when she unsuspectingly put her hand into the tube, she recoiled in horror.

Olly said “waheeeey” as Amelia jumped back on the couch and called him a “t**t.”

Although Olly seemed to find the prank funny, some fans didn’t find the video footage amusing.

People slammed Olly for being so immature, and also questioned if Amelia had consented to the prank.

The former X Factor presenter has been dating the bodybuilder since last July.

