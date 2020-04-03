The pair used to work together on The X Factor

Olly Murs pays touching tribute to Caroline Flack with emotional video

Olly Murs has paid tribute to Caroline Flack on social media.

The singer hosted the Xtra Factor with the late presenter in 2011 and 2012, and then presented The X Factor with her in 2015.

Taking to Instagram, Olly shared a montage of their lively Xtra Factor entrances, and wrote a candid message about Caroline.

“Oh my god these Entrances 🤣❤️😭,” he wrote.

“Just sat in bed this morning watching old clips.. Wow I remember this was our favourite part of the show every week 🤣👍🏻”

“And it just made me laugh so much & smile Caz! Thinking of ya 🙏🏻😢😭,” he added.

Reacting to Olly’s post, fans commented on his wonderful friendship with Caroline.

“You and Caz were the ultimate Xtra factor team,” said one follower.

“My heart, you’ll pull through this Olly, we all have to watch these videos and laugh and smile, that’s what she would’ve wanted, love you,” another wrote.

“Beautiful memories and such a precious friendship,” another follower commented.

Caroline was laid to rest during a private funeral in March, one month after she tragically took her own life on February 15.