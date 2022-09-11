Olly Murs leaves fans in tears after his heartbreaking tribute to the late Caroline Flack

Olly Murs paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend Caroline Flack on The Voice on Saturday night. The former Love Island host was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40, after tragically taking her own life. To mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, Olly performed a moving rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honour of his former X Factor co-host and close pal.

He told the crowd: “I’m going to sing this song, I want to dedicate to having you lot back [the judges]. Also, I want to dedicate to my friend Caroline Flack.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the performance, one fan wrote: “Olly Murs dedicating Sweet Caroline to Caroline Flack has tipped me over the edge after the last few day.”

Another tweeted: “I’ve just been scrolling through the telly and seen Olly Murs singing Sweet Caroline. I don’t think I can ever recover from this.”