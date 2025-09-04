Olly Murs announces the arrival of second child with wife Amelia Tank

Olly Murs has become a father for the second time, announcing the arrival of a baby boy with wife Amelia Tank.

The couple, who married in 2023, revealed on social media that they had named their son Albert.

Sharing a photo of the family leaving hospital with their newborn and 17-month-old daughter Madison, Olly, 40, wrote: “Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert.”

The pair confirmed Amelia’s pregnancy back in April with a sweet black-and-white video showing the family walking through a park.

In the clip, Madison sat on Olly’s shoulders wearing a denim jacket embroidered with the words BIG SIS, while Amelia held a reel of baby scan photos.

Their caption read: “We’re so egg-cited to share this… Another Baby Murs on the way.”

Olly and Amelia tied the knot in July 2023 and welcomed their first child, Madison, the following April.

The singer has admitted he is determined to be more present this time around, after touring with Take That just two days after Madison was born.

Reflecting on the experience during a concert, he told fans: “It’s been the most craziest time.

“Cos obviously on one hand I’ve got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights. And I’m on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!”

Earlier this year, Olly revealed the emotional toll of leaving so soon after his daughter’s birth.

Speaking with fellow new dad Mark Wright on Heart Breakfast, he said: “It was really hard for me as I had to leave two days after the baby was born to go on tour with Take That.

“I didn’t really process it at the time and a few months later me and Amelia were chatting and I just broke down in tears as I never got a chance to actually get to know this little baby.”

Mark reassured him, adding: “But you were doing it all for her future.”