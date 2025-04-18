Olly Murs announces he’s expecting second child with wife Amelia Tank

Olly Murs has announced he’s expecting his second child with wife Amelia Tank.

The 40-year-old tied the knot to his bodybuilder girlfriend in July 2023 on Essex’s Osea Island.

The couple have now taken to Instagram to share the exciting news.

In a sweet video of the pair with their first child, Madison, the pair wrote: “We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way 🍼👶🏻💛”

The couple welcomed their first child last year, a daughter named Madison.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Olly and Amelia posted a sweet snap of them leaving the hospital with their newborn baby girl.

They captioned the post: “Our mini murs has arrived 🩷.”

“Madison we love you so much already x.”

Olly proposed to Amelia on a romantic beach walk in June 2022, after three years of dating.

The singer had previously dubbed Amelia “The One” after a trip to Morocco the couple took at the beginning of their relationship.

He told New Magazine: “We both definitely knew. After two or three days, me and Amelia looked at each other and said, ‘yeah, this is kind of it now, isn’t it?’ We both told each other that we loved each other.”

“When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with’, and I said the same.”

The former X Factor star revealed Amelia had told him that the holiday would “make or break” their relationship.

Olly previously admitted he “fought against” finding love before he met Amelia.