Olivia Wilde ‘very happy’ with new boyfriend Harry Styles as they spend ‘all their time together’

The couple have been working together on upcoming film 'Don't Worry, Darling'

Olivia Wilde ‘very happy’ with new boyfriend Harry Styles as they spend...

Olivia Wilde is reportedly “very happy” with her new boyfriend Harry Styles, as they spend “all their time together”.

The new couple confirmed their romance last month, when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The actress and her One Direction beau grew close on the set of their upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, and have been inseparable since.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that their friendship “quickly turned romantic”, and that their “chemistry was very obvious”.

“Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn’t been able to stay away and visited her trailer,” the insider explained, adding: “[Olivia] is also very happy with Harry.”

“Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks.” “Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks.”

Harry and Olivia’s relationship comes after news broke of Olivia’s split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis back in November.The former started dating in November 2011, and share two kids – Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4. A source previously told the publication that Jason “is absolutely heartbroken” over their break up.