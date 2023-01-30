Olivia Wilde proves she’s back on good terms with ex Jason Sudeikis after custody battle

Olivia Wilde has proved she’s back on good terms with her ex Jason Sudeikis, after their messy custody battle.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress split from the Ted Lasso star in 2020, after nearly a decade together.

In photos published by MailOnline, the former couple were spotted hugging during a meet-up in Los Angeles.

Olivia and Jason are parents to two children – Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

Their battle for custody of their children hit headlines last April, after Olivia was served the papers live on stage at CinemaCon.

Hitting out at her ex, Olivia told Variety in August: “It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.”

The 38-year-old, who recently split from Harry Styles, continued: “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing.”

“To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Jason later said he did not intend for Olivia to be served at the event, but that he didn’t want the documents to be delivered at their children’s school or at the home of Olivia’s then-boyfriend Harry in case their kids “might be present.”

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 47-year-old wrote: “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Last October, Olivia and Jason put on a united front by releasing a joint statement after their former nanny shared alleged private details about their split in a bombshell interview.

They told CNN: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.” “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone,” the statement concluded. Olivia and Jason co-parented their two children during lockdown until they realised they “could be better parents as friends who live in different houses”.