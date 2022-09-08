Olivia Wilde hits back at claims she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has hit back at claims she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles.

The former couple called off their seven-year engagement in 2020, and the actress has since started dating the former One Direction star.

The 37-year-old confirmed her romance with the 28-year-old singer last January, after they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Olivia said: “The complete horse**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate.”

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

The actress explained that she and Jason experienced a “very bumpy road” before they officially called it quits “towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

Olivia and Jason co-parented their two kids – Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 – during lockdown until they realised they “could be better parents as friends who live in different houses”.

According to reports, the 37-year-old started dating Harry at the end of 2020, after they grew close on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

However, the couple sparked split rumours this week when they appeared to avoid each other at the premiere of DWD at the Venice Film Festival.

There has been a lot of internet hype over the upcoming film; but not because of the project itself, rather the drama that’s unfolding between its cast.

There has been a rumoured ongoing feud between Olivia and the film’s lead Florence Pugh over the past few months.

