Olivia Wilde granted restraining order against alleged stalker

A 30-year-old male has been accused of showing up at her home and leaving her notes

Olivia Wilde has been granted a restraining order against her alleged stalker.

According to TMZ, a court ordered a 30-year-old male to keep away from the actress for three years, as well as her ex Jason Sudeikis and their two children – 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy.

According to the outlet, the filmmaker sought protection against her alleged stalker last month after he showed up at her home on multiple occasions, and left notes claiming he was in a relationship with her.

The alleged stalker also wrote about Harry Styles in the notes, who Olivia has been dating in recent months.

He allegedly wrote “how [Olivia] was unhappy in her relationship, and how she wanted to start a new relationship with him.”

The 36-year-old confirmed her romance with Harry in February, after they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

It is understood the couple grew close on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia split from Jason Sudeikis last year, after nine years together.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE: “The split happened at the beginning of the year. It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine.”

“The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” the source added.