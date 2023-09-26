Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis FINALLY settle custody battle over two children

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have finally settled their custody battle.

In April 2022, the Don’t Worry Darling director was dramatically served custody papers on behalf of her ex live on stage at CinemaCon.

The former couple share two children – a son named Otis, and a daughter named Daisy.

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Olivia and Jason worked out a joint custody agreement earlier this month, in which they will share custody of both children on a “week-on, week-off basis”.

The Ted Lasso actor has reportedly also agreed to pay $27,500 in child support per month – including $10,300 for Otis, and $17,200 for Daisy.

The outlet has reported that Jason will also cover 25% of Olivia’s childcare expenses.

The allocated amount is based on the actor’s estimated 2023 income of $10.5million, and his ex’s estimated income of $500,000.

The documents state that “the income of each party is in dispute and fluctuates,” however, “such disputes and fluctuations are not material to their agreement that Jason has an extraordinarily high income…” and that the amount determined under child support guidelines would exceed the kids’ needs.

‘”he parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason’s station in life, … is consistent with each child’s best interest, and application of the guideline would be unjust or inappropriate in this case,” the court filings state, per DailyMail.com.

Olivia was speaking at a presentation of her then-upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling when she was served custody papers on behalf of Jason in April 2022.

Deadline reported at the time that a person in the audience slid a brown envelope marked “private and confidential” across the front of the stage to the director, who then opened it.

Multiple outlets later reported that the envelope contained custody documents relating to the former couple’s two children – Otis and Daisy.

A source told Variety that Jason had “no prior knowledge” the papers would be delivered “in such an inappropriate manner”.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis,” the insider said at the time.

“Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”