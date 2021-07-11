The couple are currently holidaying in Italy

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles look more loved-up than ever in new snaps.

The actress and the One Direction star are currently holidaying in Monte Argentario, Italy.

In new photos published by Hollywood Life, the couple packed on the PDA as they soaked up the sun and swam in the sea.

It comes after a source told Entertainment Tonight that things are getting serious between the couple, who confirmed their romance back in January.

“It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling,” the insider said. “They care so much about each other and have a deep connection.”

“They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye.”

Harry and Olivia confirmed their romance back in January, when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The couple reportedly grew close on the set of upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, which was directed by Olivia and starred Harry.

Olivia’s romance with Harry comes after her split from her fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.