Olivia Wilde addresses her rumoured ‘fallout’ with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde has addressed her rumoured “fallout” with Florence Pugh.

There have been numerous reports of an ongoing feud between the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars since earlier this year.

Director Olivia attended the press conference for the film at the Venice International Film Festival alongside co-stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine; however, Florence did not appear on the panel.

“Can you just clear the air and address whether there has been a falling out there and if so why, because it’s something that people are discussing?,” a reporter asked Olivia during the conference.

The 38-year-old responded: “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us – we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”

“I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Rumours of a feud between Olivia and Florence intensified earlier this month, when a video of the director went viral.

The video shows Olivia seemingly begging Shia LaBeouf to continue to Don’t Worry Darling, despite her claims that she had to “fire” him from working on the project.

Olivia reportedly sent the video to the actor two days after he claims he quit the film, saying: “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.”

Seemingly referencing his co-star Florence, she reportedly continued: “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace… and I respect your point of view, I respect hers… but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK (the video olivia sent shia where she basically begged him to stay on the movie after ADMITTING that she knows shia makes florence uncomfortable) pic.twitter.com/ihlHOQlF6B — percy 🌊 || who the fuck is gonna stop us? (@percystardust) August 26, 2022