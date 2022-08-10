Olivia Wilde accuses ex Jason Sudeikis of trying to ’embarrass’ her by serving her custody papers live on stage

Olivia Wilde has accused her ex Jason Sudeikis of trying to “embarrass” her by serving her custody papers live on stage at CinemaCon.

The actress and director was speaking at a presentation of her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling back in April when the incident occurred.

According to Deadline, a person in the audience slid a brown envelope marked “private and confidential” across the front of the stage to Olivia, who then opened it.

Olivia Wilde was served her custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while presented DON’T WORRY DARLING at CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/PvpIjfGImb — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 28, 2022

Olivia, who co-parents two children with the Ted Lasso star, has since filed a motion to dismiss Jason’s custody petition.

The former couple split their time between London, New York and Los Angeles, and share custody of their children, alternating one-week periods of “parental access”.

In documents obtained by MailOnline, the 38-year-old said that she and Jason had initially agreed to send their kids back to school in Los Angeles for the upcoming school year as Jason was due to wrap up the final season of Ted Lasso in London.

She explained: “Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off. When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

Addressing the moment she was interrupted “mid-speech” to be served custody papers, Olivia said: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard.”

“He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

According to the court filings, Olivia and Jason were largely based in New York for most of their relationship, with both of their children being born in the city.

The former couple shared a home in Brooklyn, where Jason claims they spent most their time. They also spent substantial periods of time in Los Angeles due to their work commitments.

In his declaration to the court, Jason said that while he, Olivia, and their two kids had been living in London since December 2021, he intended to return to his “permanent home” in Brooklyn when filming for Ted Lasso concluded in July.

The actor said he hoped that his ex and their children would also return to New York so they could continue their current custody arrangement.

The 46-year-old said he now believes those plans are “unlikely to occur” after Olivia “insisted upon” living with their kids in LA and asked him to join them during a custody discussion in April.

The actress also disclosed her future plans to move to London, where she has been living with former One Direction star Harry Styles, at the end of next year.

Jason added it was in the kids’ best interests to grow up in Brooklyn, and also claimed he had been “reluctant” to serve Olivia because he continues “to care deeply for her”.

He said: “First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods – thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives…”

The Horrible Bosses star continued: “Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”

Jason, who said he was “fearful” that Olivia would “take Otis and Daisy” from him, said he then asked his attorney to serve the summons and petition to his ex knowing she was scheduled to travel to LA the next morning.

The actor claimed he had always hoped she would be served in a “benign manner” and requested service take place at Heathrow Airport, rather than boyfriend Harry’s home.

He said: “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present. I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.”

Jason then said that the process server was ultimately unable to serve Olivia at the intended location that day due to a series of logistical mishaps.

He said he only learned Olivia would be ultimately served in public days later when the incident made headlines, and claimed he was “deeply upset” over it.

The We’re The Millers star added: “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment”

Olivia and Jason called off their seven-year engagement in 2020, and the actress has since been dating former One Direction star Harry Styles.

The 37-year-old confirmed her romance with the 28-year-old singer last January, after they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The couple have reportedly been dating since the end of 2020, after they grew close on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.