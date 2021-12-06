Olivia Rodrigo to perform in Dublin and Cork next year as she announces Sour tour

Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Ireland!

The Driver’s License singer announced on Monday that she would be performing in Dublin and Cork next year as part of her Sour tour.

The 18-year-old will kick off the tour in San Francisco on April 2, 2022, and will make her way to Europe in June.

After performing some of her biggest hits for fans in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, France, and Holland, the GRAMMY nominated artist will head to Cork’s Live At The Marquee to perform on June 29.

She will then play Dublin’s Fairview Park on June 30.

Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at 9am on Ticketmaster.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new episode, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss how 2021 has become the year of redemption for some of our favourite noughties icons.

They also chat about the Bennifer reunion, Avril Lavigne’s comeback, and what fashion pieces they’re seeing back in style.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.