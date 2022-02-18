Olivia Rodrigo ‘splits from music producer boyfriend’ after less than a year of dating

Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly split from her boyfriend Adam Faze, after less than a year of dating.

According to PEOPLE, the 18-year-old singer has parted ways with the 24-year-old music producer.

A source told the outlet: “They’ve been over for a bit now.”

The couple were first linked last June, when they were spotted looking cosy at the Space Jam 2 premiere party in LA.

At the time, an insider told E! News that Olivia and Adam “met through industry friends” and were “getting serious”.

Before she started dating Adam, Olivia was famous linked to her Disney co-star Joshua Bassett, who plays her on-screen love interest in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Fans believe the songs on her debut album, Sour, were inspired by their difficult breakup, particularly her hit song Driver’s License.

It’s understood Olivia wrote the heartbreak anthem about Joshua moving on with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.

The songs lyrics include: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She’s so much older than me/ She’s everything I’m insecure about.”