Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73.

The Australian actress and singer was best known for her role as Sandy in Grease.

Her husband, John Easterling, said she died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

He wrote in a statement: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Newton-John (@therealonj)

Olivia has battled breast cancer for more than 30 years, although her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

A source close to the late actress told TMZ: “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer.”

This story is developing…