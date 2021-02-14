Olivia Bowen shares stunning wedding photos as she celebrates Valentine’s Day with husband Alex

Olivia Bowen has shared stunning wedding photos as she celebrates Valentine’s Day with her husband Alex.

The couple met on the 2016 series of Love Island, and went on to tie the knot in 2018 in a stunning ceremony.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share black-and-white photos from her wedding day, sharing a sweet tribute to her beau.

The 27-year-old wrote: “There is no man, and there never will be, that I have loved or will ever love; more than you. ❤️”

Alex also shared a loved-up snap with his wife, captioning the post: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, caring & amazing wife!”

“Literally made for each other so lucky to have found the rest of my life! YOU. I love you. @oliviadbowen.”

The news comes after Olivia hit back after being told to “hurry up and have kids”, addressing the “triggering” comment that was left under one of her posts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Honestly what even is this comment? Was just written on my post.”

“I literally cannot grasp why people think 1. It’s ok to say that to someone, and 2. It’s necessary to have kids just because you’re happily married.

“Please please stop. It’s so triggering for so many reasons. Plus – do you really still believe that we should conform with societal expectations?!?!

“It’s such a dated reality,” she added.