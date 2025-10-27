Olivia Bowen opens up about traumatic birth of second child: ‘I thought I was going to lose my life’

Olivia Bowen has opened up about the traumatic birth of her second child with husband Alex Bowen, revealing she “thought she was going to lose her life.”

The Love Island stars, who already have a three-year-old boy named Abel, revealed in August that they had a baby girl named Siena Grace.

The pair did, however, imply at the time that the birth had not been without its difficulties, adding that it “wasn’t an easy ride.”

In a candid interview with The Sun, she recalled the scary details of what happened after her child was delivered, saying: “I thought I was going to lose my life.”

Olivia told the publication: “They passed her to me and I remember her laying on my chest and then the room just changed. I don’t know what happened…”

Alex added: “The atmosphere in the room just changed. I saw the colour drain from Olivia’s face, it was the scariest thing I’ve ever had to witness.”

Olivia then explained: “For me to be lying on the table with no idea what was going on behind that curtain. I kept saying to Alex ‘am I alright? What’s happening? Am I going to be okay?’ because I genuinely thought in that moment I might lose my life.”

“I do remember thinking ‘what have I done? I’ve left Abel at home and now I’m going to lose my life, it was honestly the scariest thing,” she added.

Sharing the news on Instagram in August, Olivia wrote: “I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena Grace is here, and we are all bursting with love.🩷”

“It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies.😭🩷”