Olivia Attwood’s family promise she will reveal ‘the truth’ behind her exit from I’m A Celeb

Olivia Attwood’s family have promised she will reveal the “truth” behind her shock exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the series, had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and sadly she was unable to return.

Earlier today, a show spokesperson confirmed: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia’s family have since released a statement on her behalf on social media.

They wrote: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).”

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

“You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

“Ps. Who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now??” they added.

The news comes after Olivia’s fiancé, Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, said he found out she had left the jungle in the press.

He told MailOnline: “She’ll be gutted. I think she’s fine, but I haven’t spoken to her. I’m really not sure what’s happened. ‘I just saw it in the news, like anyone else. I’m waiting for a call.”

Olivia shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and made history as the first ever Love Island star to appear on I’m A Celeb.

Since her exit was confirmed by ITV, many fans have admitted they’re “gutted” she’s been forced to quit the programme.

Viewers had already tipped her to win the show, and were looking forward to seeing her face off against Matt Hancock in camp.

Gutted about Olivia having to pull out! She was going to be hilarious 😭 #ImACeleb — Shaughna Phillips (@Shaughna_P) November 7, 2022

Gutted Olivia has left the Jungle. She is without doubt one of the most fabulously memorable people I have ever worked with #OliviaAttwood #ImACeleb — Nadia Essex (@LadyNadiaEssex) November 7, 2022

Gutted for Olivia. You could already tell she was going to be a bloody great campmate #ImACeleb https://t.co/dhyYBK59jz — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 7, 2022

The way we’ve been robbed of Olivia Attwood annihilating Matt Hancock in less than a day #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ucEFXHqSWf — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) November 7, 2022

Damn. Olivia Attwood is out of #ImACeleb already on medical grounds. Shame. She was already proving to be a great campmate and I was looking forward to watching her. Hope she’s alright. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 7, 2022

Olivia Attwood has left the jungle to “undergo some medical checks” and won’t be returning to camp. Gutted – I honestly thought she was finalist material #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TfHRAPOQDO — Lauren Morris (@laurenm345) November 7, 2022

Honestly gutted we won’t get to see Olivia Attwood and Matt Hancock share the same living space #imaceleb — Heather✨ (@iamheatherh) November 7, 2022

NO WAY HAS OLIVIA ATWOOD LEFT IM HEARTBROKEN #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/blBdDwAzwm — l (@nataliasmotive) November 7, 2022