Olivia Attwood’s close friend and former co-star breaks silence on her ‘unnerving’ exit from I’m A Celeb

Olivia Attwood’s close friend and Love Island co-star Georgia Harrison has broken her silence on her “unnerving” exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

The 31-year-old, who was an early favourite to win the series, is sadly unable to return to the jungle to rejoin her nine campmates.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the ITV show confirmed: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

Georgia has since addressed Olivia’s shock departure from the Australian jungle.

“I am literally devastated,” the Love Island star told The UK Sun.

“It’s been really unnerving to watch the episode last night – it’s my best friend and someone I really care about. so to not know what has happened, it’s a bit scary.”

“She just disappeared – one minute she was there and one minute she was gone. Nobody knows why and I still don’t know myself.”

“It is one of the strangest situations I have ever seen unfold on television,” Georgia continued. “It was so odd that nobody in the camp even acknowledged she had gone.”

I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec only briefly addressed her shock exit from the show, and Olivia’s mum and fiancé Bradley Dack both revealed they hadn’t heard from her shortly after her departure.

Now, Georgia has revealed she hasn’t heard from her friend either.

The 27-year-old said: “I haven’t heard from her which I thought was quite surprising as we are close. But I don’t know what she is going through, she might just need a bit of time to take in what has happened.”

Georgia continued: “She might need a few days, maybe she just doesn’t want to speak to anyone. Sometimes when you are down, you just want to shut everyone out for a bit.”

“I have sent her loads of messages and her messages are delivering to her phone. Some of the other girls in our group have messaged her too. None of us know anything. Bradley told one of the other girls she was fine, and that is the only thing we know.”

“It’s a scary situation, we don’t know what has happened and where she is, all I know if that her family know she is fine. We don’t really know what she is going through. We hope and pray that she is ok.”

On Tuesday, The UK Sun reported that Olivia wanted to return to camp after leaving to deal with a medical issue – but bosses wouldn’t allow her.

Insiders claimed that the show’s producers feared she could potentially infect the other contestants with Covid-19 upon her return to the jungle.

However, a friend of Olivia’s contradicted this report and claimed that Covid-19 had nothing to do with her departure from I’m A Celeb.

A pal told MailOnline: “It was unrelated to Covid. Olivia will talk about it herself when she’s ready but right now she’s just focused on getting back home.”