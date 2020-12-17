Olivia Attwood takes a pop at reality stars who have jetted to Dubai during COVID-19 pandemic

Olivia Attwood has taken a pop at reality stars who have jetted to Dubai during the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent months, a host of Love Island stars have travelled to the UAE for “extended” holidays, which has sparked criticism on social media.
During an Instagram Q&A today, Olivia was asked why she isn’t in Dubai “like everyone else”, and she didn’t hold back in her response.
The 26-year-old wrote: “Well… I love Dubai… love love love it, hence why we got engaged there.”
The Love Island star got engaged to her footballer beau Bradley Dack in Dubai last October.
Olivia continued: “But… it feels like the whole of the UK is there right now and I’d quite frankly rather stick pins in my eyes.”
“Am missing my girls though xx,” she added.