Olivia Attwood takes a pop at reality stars who have jetted to Dubai during COVID-19 pandemic

Olivia Attwood has taken a pop at reality stars who have jetted to Dubai during the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent months, a host of Love Island stars have travelled to the UAE for “extended” holidays, which has sparked criticism on social media.

During an Instagram Q&A today, Olivia was asked why she isn’t in Dubai “like everyone else”, and she didn’t hold back in her response.

The 26-year-old wrote: “Well… I love Dubai… love love love it, hence why we got engaged there.”

The Love Island star got engaged to her footballer beau Bradley Dack in Dubai last October.

Olivia continued: “But… it feels like the whole of the UK is there right now and I’d quite frankly rather stick pins in my eyes.”

“Am missing my girls though xx,” she added.