Olivia Attwood speaks out about shock I’m A Celeb departure: ‘I was so scared’

Olivia Attwood has spoken out about her shock departure from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the series, had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

A show spokesperson said at the time: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

Olivia has now spoken for the first time since her shock departure from the Australian jungle earlier this week.

Speaking to MailOnline, the Love Island star said: “I was absolutely devastated.”

“I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional, and I was heartbroken and gutted.”

“I was so scared,” Olivia admitted during her chat with the publication; the full interview is set to be published by MailOnline tomorrow.

Prior to this, the 31-year-old had kept tight lipped since she jetted back to the UK.

However, on Friday, her Instagram account shared a funny meme about her exit.

Addressing the late arrival of Matt Hancock in camp, the meme said: “The way we’ve been robbed of Olivia Attwood annihilating Matt Hancock in less than a day.”

The post was accompanied by a laughing emoji, and sad face emoji.

A short message on her Instagram Story then read: “Thank you again for all the messages and love ✨ Olivia will be back soon 🤍.”

The news comes after Olivia’s family said she would share the “truth” behind her departure in due course.

On Tuesday, Olivia’s friend and Love Island co-star Georgia Harrison also addressed her shock exit from the show.

“I am literally devastated,” she told The UK Sun. “It’s my best friend and someone I really care about so to not know what has happened, it’s a bit scary.”

“She just disappeared – one minute she was there and one minute she was gone. Nobody knows why and I still don’t know myself.”

“It is one of the strangest situations I have ever seen unfold on television,” Georgia continued. “It was so odd that nobody in the camp even acknowledged she had gone.”

The 27-year-old said: “I haven’t heard from her which I thought was quite surprising as we are close. But I don’t know what she is going through, she might just need a bit of time to take in what has happened.”

Georgia continued: “She might need a few days, maybe she just doesn’t want to speak to anyone. Sometimes when you are down, you just want to shut everyone out for a bit.”

“I have sent her loads of messages and her messages are delivering to her phone. Some of the other girls in our group have messaged her too. None of us know anything. Bradley told one of the other girls she was fine, and that is the only thing we know.”

“It’s a scary situation, we don’t know what has happened and where she is, all I know if that her family know she is fine. We don’t really know what she is going through. We hope and pray that she is ok.”

I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec only briefly addressed her shock exit from the show, and Olivia’s fiancé Bradley Dack revealed he hadn’t heard from her shortly after her departure.

Olivia shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and made history as the first ever Love Island star to appear on I’m A Celeb.

Since her exit was confirmed by ITV, many fans have admitted they’re “gutted” she’s been forced to quit the programme.

Viewers had already tipped her to win the show and were looking forward to seeing her face off against former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.