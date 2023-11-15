Olivia Attwood slams I’m A Celeb line-up as she reveals she’d ‘struggle’ to be around some campmates

Olivia Attwood has slammed the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

The Love Island star was forced to leave the Australian outback last year, after it was reported that the star was dangerously anaemic.

While the reality star made it clear she’d love to return to jungle, she recently revealed she wasn’t joining this year’s line-up because it “wasn’t the right time”.

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this week, Olivia was asked if she was “sad” to not be returning to I’m A Celeb after seeing the line-up.

The Love Island star admitted she was “happy” that she wouldn’t be amongst this specific cast.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Am I ever going to escape jungle show q’s for the rest of my days. Lolol.”

“But to answer.. no I’m happy.. there would of been more than 2 I would of struggle to share the same oxygen with.”

“(But I think that would be the same case any year, it’s kind of the point),” Olivia continued.

“Only problem with me, I can’t shut my trap x.”

On Monday, the 10-strong line-up for the upcoming series was revealed – including Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson, EastEnders’ Danielle Harold and JLS’ Marvin Humes.

First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, social media star Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage complete the line-up.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Olivia revealed the real reason she wouldn’t be making her return to I’m A Celeb this year.

The Love Island star penned: “I wasn’t going to talk about anything jungle related because if I’m honest, the way things played out last year still makes my heart hurt… and my brain.”

“I have been avoiding Instagram, but the sheer volume of you messaging about the show, commenting, meeting you in person etc I feel like it’s wrong not to speak to you guys.”

“I couldn’t commit to going back this year. It wasn’t the right time for me.”

“There were many things I had to weigh up, but ultimately the sheer intensity of my schedule doesn’t allow for that much time ‘out of the office’…”

“I read all your messages about the show, your support and love I will never ever take for granted,” Olivia continued. “One day I hope when the time is right, we can finish my jungle story… for you guys and for myself…”

It comes after MailOnline reported that the 32-year-old has been offered a six-figure-deal to front a new documentary series for ITV that explores the world of selling sex online.

A source told the outlet: “Olivia was so upset when she had to suddenly leave the jungle last year… everyone saw how incredibly disappointed she was.”

“She had been in discussions with ITV to return to I’m A Celeb for months, both sides wanted it to work because it was unfair that her time on the show was cut so short when it was always her dream to take part.”

“But the opportunity to front a brand-new dating show on ITV came along and she jumped at the chance,” the source continued.

“The show is tipped to be the next big dating series since Love Island but centred more around exploring relationships, so it is a real full circle moment for Olivia.”

“She adores presenting but also loves reality television and has never forgotten the platform that Love Island has given her… this new role perfectly marries the two.”