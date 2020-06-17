Olivia Attwood slams dog breeder who sold puppy to Molly-Mae Hague – after she returns to ‘normal business’

Molly-Mae's puppy died just a few days after she got him last month

Olivia Attwood has admitted she’s “absolutely horrified” to learn that Tiffany Puppies is back to “normal business” – after Molly-Mae Hague’s puppy died suddenly.

The Chesire-based business sold a Pomeranian puppy, imported from Russia, to Molly-Mae and her boyfriend Tommy Fury last month.

But just days after the Love Island stars took the puppy home, he died suddenly after having a seizure.

Taking to Instagram last night, fellow Love Island star Olivia told her followers: “Absolutely horrified to learn that ‘Tiffany Puppies’ is back to normal business, selling puppies, conning people, and ensuring the misery of many more puppy farm dogs 💔.”

“Do your research guys, don’t buy from 3rd party breeders, and adopt where you can.”

Olivia then revealed that the woman who owns Tiffany Puppies blocked her on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of her profile, Olivia wrote: “She’s now blocked me. But make sure you spread the word. Help us to stop people like this!!”

“This is not the first time she has been under investigation for animal cruelty/importing poorly dogs from abroad 😪.”

The news comes after Olivia took to Instagram earlier this month to defend Molly-Mae and Tommy.

The Love Island star admitted she was offered free puppies following her appearance on the show, and she slammed the breeders for making a profit from the dogs.

“Since I’ve come out of Love Island I’ve had breeders like that message me offering me a free dog like they’re a f***ing pair of shoes or something,” she told her followers.

“It’s just horrendous, and I really don’t want you guys to go and pile on to Molly and Tommy because it’s not about them, they’ve been conned by one of these establishments.”

“At the end of the day if the laws were stricter these establishments wouldn’t be able to operate and then you wouldn’t have these kind of stories.”

The 29-year explained the harrowing “chain of misery” that the animals are forced to endure with these breeders.

“There is no care in that kind of breeding, taking dogs from third parties is purely a money-making industry, and the mothers of these dogs, well if you do some research, their existence is miserable until they can no longer produce puppies and they’re just basically disposed of,” she said.

“So for everyone who’s had a dog from this kind of breeder and goes ‘my dog’s fine’, well good for you, but the whole chain of misery that follows that dog is not fine.”

Earlier this month, Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed how their dog died in an emotional YouTube video – just days after he was imported from Russia.

The reality stars, who met on the dating show in 2019, explained that their puppy Mr Chai had a seizure and died because his skull wasn’t formed properly.

