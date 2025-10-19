Olivia Attwood slams ‘attention-seeking friend’ and says ‘it’s been awful’ amid feud with best friend

Olivia Attwood has slammed a friend of hers for being “attention seeking” and said “it’s been awful” amid a feud with her best friend.

The reality star did not directly address who she was talking about, but referred to them as a “tick,” in a new TikTok video.

She captioned the post: “Be glad you’re no longer the host body,” as she told her followers of the fallout.

She said in the clip: “I feel like so many people will have gone through this experience.”

“We all know this person who can’t keep a job, they can’t keep a friend, they have no long-term friends that they can keep for more than a year.”

“But it’s never their fault. They’re always the victim. This is a professional victim. You watch the cycle play out and you can now see the people who were before you and see your part in the cycle,” she added.

“And then you can see who they’ve now moved onto next. I always think that with these kinds of people, they don’t move on to new friends, but instead they move on to new hosts.”

“They’re like a tick – a tick has to be attached to you and drink your blood – and it has to have a host body. So, once it leaves your body it’s going to go and host on another body,” she told her followers.

Fans began speculating in the comments, and Olivia began to share more details.

One person penned: “imagine doing THEE olivia attwood dirty,” to which Olivia replied: “If you know the depths of how deep I have been screwed. I’ll spill on a podcast or something soon just know they want the attention so I’ll do it when I’m ready.”

Another wrote: “By watching first before looking at comments I thought- That’s a girl that’s hurt like proper hurt 😢. Can see it in you’re eyes and by you’re tone.. Sending you big hug.”

Olivia replied: “Yeh it’s been awful to be honest and the more stuff I find out I just can’t believe I was so stupid !!! And everyone around me warned me at one point or another.”

Olivia then liked one comment that mentioned her former best pal Ryan Kay as she responded to another fan writing: “Literally they lived in my house, I paid for holidays, dinners, nights out, more gifts than I can even count.”

During a Q&A with fans last month, Olivia opened up about the fallout with her former friend, who shares matching tattoos.

One asked: “What happened with your mate?” as she responded: “I am just very hurt if I’m honest. Prior to what you might have read.”

“I had to respect myself and enjoy a line. It was something that played out over a few months. And I guess I hadn’t seen things that I should of… I think? “

She continued: “I give everything (in every sense of the word) to friendships and don’t let very many people in so it suckkkkks. It’s not something I can really explain on a story but I will at some point?” she added.