Olivia Attwood ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb AGAIN’ after being forced to quit the 2022 series

Olivia Attwood has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! again.

The Love Island star was forced to quit the 2022 series of the hit ITV show after just a few days, after a routine blood check showed that she was anemic.

The 31-year-old had been hotly tipped to win the show, and fans were heartbroken when she had to quit.

A source has since told The Daily Mail: “Olivia’s time in the jungle last year was to give her a platform so that ITV could give her a big show.”

“They had a huge future mapped out for her. She’s a big draw for the much-sought-after younger viewers. Then it all came to an end after her blood tests came back.”

“Now they are getting her back for this year and will start the whole plan again. ITV bosses know she will be so popular on I’m A Celeb… and that viewers will just love her.”

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning after her shock exit, Olivia admitted she was “looking forward” to showing a “different side” to herself on I’m A Celeb.

She added: “I am not a quitter. I am not scared of much, and I was just loving it.”

The 32-year-old also said she’d “love” to return to the show in 2023, but she isn’t sure if her schedule will allow it.