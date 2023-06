Olivia Attwood shares snaps from her ‘unofficial’ honeymoon with husband Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has shared snaps from her “unofficial” honeymoon with her husband Bradley Dack.

The couple tied the knot at luxury five-star hotel Bulgari in Knightsbridge in London on Saturday, June 3.

The Love Island star and her footballer beau have since jetted off to Dubai, where they got engaged back in 2019.

Olivia and Bradly checked in to the luxurious five-star Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel in Dubai.

Upon arrival, the couple were greeted to rose petals laid out on their bed, spelling out ‘congrats’.

The room was also decked out in red helium balloons, and featured their towels folded into the shape of two swans.

The five-star hotel also left a framed photo of their wedding on the bedside table, with the word ‘congratulations’ written around it in a number of different languages.

Olivia said: “Not actually our ‘official’ honeymoon, but this was such a cute surprise this morning.”

The Love Island star married her longtime love Bradley in London on Saturday, June 3.

According to MailOnline, the venue was adorned with 10,000 roses and over 25,000 individual flowers by Red Floral Architecture.

The bride wore two gorgeous dresses for her special day, including a £30,000 lace-sleeved gown by designer Galia Lahav.

Guests, including Olivia’s Love Island co-stars Georgia Harrison and Amber Davies, all wore black for the wedding.

They also enjoyed a eight-tier wedding cake, worth £10,000, on the night.

Bradley proposed to Olivia while they were enjoying a romantic holiday in Dubai back in 2019.

The couple were originally supposed to wed in Portugal back in 2020, but they scrapped their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star then planned to wed her footballer fiancé at a lavish venue in the UK in 2021, before pushing it back to a date in 2022.

The couple then cancelled their plans again last year as Bradley was recovering from an injury.

You can check out a full timeline of their relationship here.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.



Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.