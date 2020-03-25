Olivia Attwood says being in the Love Island villa was WORSE than coronavirus isolation

Olivia Attwood says being in the Love Island villa was WORSE than...

Olivia Attwood has said being in the Love Island villa was worse than having to self-isolate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old compared this period of isolation to the time she spent weeks in the Love Island villa back in 2017.

Speaking to MailOnline, Olivia said: “The only thing I can compare this to is Love Island. Obviously there was a big cast and they were constantly playing games with us so we never really got the chance to be bored.”

“It was hot and there was a swimming pool… but we were contained. If anything, it was worse because I couldn’t speak to any of my family or go on my phone.”

“Right now I can speak to my genuine friends and I’m not just stuck with a bunch of strangers,” she continued.

“We were more contained, there was more control, you couldn’t call anyone or go for a walk but with coronavirus, you can walk outside your front door as long as you’re in the guidelines.”

“You can make whatever food you want and have a glass of wine, whereas in Love Island you ate when you were told to eat and you had minimal alcohol.”

“Not to mention the whole country was watching and judging you!”

Although Olivia is trying to see the bright side of being in isolation, she’s worried about how the pandemic will affect her income.

She said: “I’m not going to lie; obviously the situation does make me nervous, as it makes anyone.”

“It’s everything, not having any routine, not knowing if it’s going to be three weeks or three months. I’m not good with not being mentally busy, so I am worried about it.”

“It’s scary everything has come to a halt, like most industries. Filming for TOWIE was meant to start last week but has been delayed indefinitely,” she explained.

“I’ve been trying to keep some perspective. I’m glad that on a whole I’ve been quite financially sensible, I’ve saved my money, I have a massive tax bill coming.”

“It’s times like these you can really find yourself stuck. Our industry is so unpredictable anyway. Every six months since Love Island that I’m still working and being contracted I am so grateful because I never expected it.”

“I’ve always made sure I’ve got money for my tax and money for my bills, but I know a lot of people in my industry that haven’t been as cautious. It’s a scary time,” Olivia admitted.