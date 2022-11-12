Olivia Attwood reveals the REAL reason she left I’m A Celeb

Olivia Attwood has revealed the REAL reason she left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Love Island star had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

She has since revealed that she had to quit the show after a routine blood test showed she was anemic.

The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels – which meant Olivia had to be rushed to hospital.

The 31-year-old spoke out about her dramatic exit in an interview with the Mail On Sunday, admitting: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’”

“They couldn’t give me an answer, they just told me that they had to get me to the hospital immediately. The results were really, really low when they put them into their reader and they consulted with another doctor off-site.”

“I had those bloods done in England before I left, and they were fine. I was confused and of course very, very worried.”

Olivia said that when the tests were repeated in the hospital, they came back normal.

The TV personality was then taken to a hotel to sleep while ITV decided whether she could re-enter the camp.

She continued: “They said because of the results the show’s medical team got from my readings, they were not happy to sign me off to come back in, even though I had the clean bill of health from the hospital.”

“If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing.”

Olivia said ITV was not “willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn’t insured” before adding she was “absolutely devastated”.

She said: “I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted. I tried to keep my emotions in check and keep it in perspective, things could be so much worse.”

“Then the show’s staff told me everyone liked me and I was favourite to win, so that leaving felt like a punch to the gut. Just two days before, I jumped out of a helicopter which I loved. I did a trial which I loved. I was so happy and elated.”

“It was an extreme high to an extreme low. I felt empty.”

After landing back in the UK, Olivia had more blood tests, which again came back fine.

The Love Island star, who is engaged to footballer Bradley Dack, also shut down speculation she is pregnant.

When asked whether she will receive her full fee for the show, reported to be between £100,000 to £125,000, Olivia replied: “We haven’t discussed that yet.”