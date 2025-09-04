Olivia Attwood reveals she’s had a ‘challenging six months’ with husband Bradley Dack as she admits they’ve both ‘f***ed up’

Olivia Attwood has revealed she has had a “challenging six months” with her husband Bradley Dack, and admitted they have both “f***ed up”.

The couple’s marriage was called into question last week when the former Love Island star was papped cosying up to her pal Pete Wicks on a yacht in Ibiza.

The 34-year-old has since confirmed her husband was “miffed” over the photos, but insisted they are still very much together.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Olivia said: “Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us.

“My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time.

“It’s the boring side of being an adult in a long term relationship, we constantly have to work at it and that’s just the truth. No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times.”

“It’s great to post a picture on Instagram but we’re transparent people and it’s not always like that, there are ups and downs, there are things on his side which haven’t been great, there’s a mix of things.

“I have f***ed up and done stuff, Brad has f***ed up. It’s really easy to pretend you’re perfect but no one is if you just dig a little deeper.”

On her husband’s reaction to the pictures of her and Pete in Ibiza, she confessed: “I get why Brad didn’t like it, we were all on the boat, drinking and hugging each other and being best friends, it was family vibes.

“But if it was the other way around, of course I wouldn’t like it either, me and Brad are very similar people, we were drawn together because we’re both quite out there personality wise, we know how to have fun.”

“But I completely understand why he was a bit miffed but it was never as deep as anyone made out,” she insisted.

“People were like, oh my God, they’re getting a divorce because Pete hugged her but that’s not the case. Also, Pete is hugging me, I was just there!”

“It was just a holiday to Ibiza, who knew it would cause so much trouble? I was there with KISS, which is why Pete was there and we were hosting for them, we hosted an O beach event and a couple of my pals joined and we had a few extra days.”

Olivia and Pete started hosting their own show for KISS back in March, and had travelled to the party island to host a special episode there.

Olivia continued: “I make no secret of this, I know most people in this industry like to pretend that they are so vanilla but I am very professional at work, I work really f***ing hard, and I like to let my hair down, I have never shied away from that. I was having fun.

“I had the best time, why would I ever not want to be having fun? That’s what I want to do.

“I am fine with the backlash, on Instagram and my followers, they love the party content and in terms of articles there are lots of good sides to this job and it’s a huge privilege and that’s one of the sides, you have to take the bad with the good.

“People are going to comment and commentate and speculate and I know what I signed up for when I pursued this career. I don’t deep it on that level, I really don’t. I understand that it’s harder for people around me… it’s not what they signed up for but I’m fine.”

Olivia insisted the scandal has “blown over” in their house, and they are now focusing on spending some quality time together in between their busy schedules.

“It blew over. We are trying to plan how we can spend some time together, which would be nice.

“We’re back to normal life. I have been back a while now, he’s been at work, he’s really flat out with two games a week and I’m flat out working. We don’t dwell on things too long in our household,” she added.