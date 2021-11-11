Olivia Attwood reveals she’s cancelled her wedding to Bradley Dack once again

Olivia Attwood has revealed she’s cancelled her wedding to Bradley Dack once again.

The couple were originally supposed to wed last summer in Portugal, but scrapped their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star then planned to wed her footballer fiancé at a lavish venue in the UK this year, before pushing it back to a date in 2022.

While fans hoped to finally see Olivia and Brad walk down the aisle next year, the 30-year-old has admitted they’ve pulled the plug on their wedding once again.

During a new interview with the MailOnline, the bride-to-be confessed: “We’re not getting married next year. We have cancelled our wedding.”

“I made the final decision and I feel like Brad was more upset than me. A lot of the wedding stress lands on the woman typically…”

“He said, ‘let’s just do it next year’ and I said, ‘well you’re not the one that’s doing it’, I don’t want to do something and rush it.”

Olivia explained: “It’s complicated but essentially the main reasons are Brad is recovering from injury, when we were looking into booking more details for the wedding, the stag and the hen do, he didn’t want to book until he had three good football games.”

“I thought, we couldn’t wait because Christmas will happen, then we will be in March and then it’ll be the wedding.”

“My work schedule is so heavy on my shoulders with filming, the brand. We are just going to buy ourselves another year.”

“We are a strong couple, and we achieve a lot in our careers, and we want to enjoy getting married,” she said.

The reality star also revealed she’s not in a rush to have children with Bradley, who plays for the Blackburn Rovers.

“I’m not in any hurry to have children,” she said. “They don’t interest me, they don’t entertain me, I find them really boring…”

“So if I have another year to say ‘oh sorry, we’re not having kids because we’re not married’ even though once we are married, I’ll still be like umm… We’re not in any hurry as a couple, he’s not going anywhere, and I’m not going anywhere.”

“I see children in my future. I want to have a family. But I feel like, I’ve just turned 30 and right now there’s zero appeal and that’s my honest opinion,” she added.

“I spend an afternoon with my friends and their children and I’m like no, no, no. It’s tough.”

The couple got engaged in Dubai back in 2019.