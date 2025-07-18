Olivia Attwood reveals her home was broken into: ‘I need to get through some of the rage’

Olivia Attwood has revealed her home was broken into while sharing that she needs “to get through some of the rage.”

According to the PA news agency, the incident occurred while the Love Island star was off in Spain filming a new TV project.

Olivia, who lives in her Chesire home with husband Bradley Dack, proceeded to take to Instagram to share a video of her walking along in her gym gear, saying that her house “got broken into last night.”

She continued: “I just did a 5am gym sesh cause I need to get through some of the rage and I need to get ready for the busiest f*****g day of my life.”

“So obviously I can’t go into too much detail cause it’s like an open investigation now, but some scumbags basically smashed a second-floor window, went in.”

“Security team got the notification within 30 seconds and were there in two minutes with dogs and the little scumbags ran off.”

“They got some stuff, but they didn’t get what they came for and now I have to just show face, because it’s a really important work day, and I feel a bit tired.”

The 34-year-old then wrote a message on her Instagram story, saying, “That’s why we pay through the nose for private security. On sight in 2 minutes with dog team.”

“And the incredible NW (northwest) police force not far behind. We saw your faces, we have your foot prints, and finger prints.”

“And sorry what you were looking for isn’t actually kept at the property.”

Olivia and Bradley tied the knot in 2023 at the Bulgari Hotel in London, UK.

The couple are also known for appearing in the ITV reality TV series Olivia Marries Her Match, which followed them in the lead up to their wedding.