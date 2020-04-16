Olivia Attwood pokes fun at her ‘secret meeting’ with Bradley Dack – while she was still dating Chris Hughes

Olivia Attwood has poked fun at the “secret meeting” she had with her fiancé Bradley Dack, while she was still dating her ex Chris Hughes.

The reality star was searching for the first photograph of her and Bradley as part of an Instagram challenge, when she came across an old paparazzi photo of them at Faces nightclub in Essex.

Olivia was still dating her Love Island co-star Chris Hughes when the photo was taken, and she definitely shouldn’t have been speaking to Bradley – who she dated before she went on Love Island.

The TOWIE star initially shared a photo of her and Bradley kissing, and wrote: “Couldn’t find our pre-Love Island photos on this phone. So this would be one of the oldest.”

But then Olivia came across the old pap photo of them outside Faces, and wrote: “If you want to be technical these came first… (if you know, you know),” alongside some laughing emojis.

The paparazzi snap was published by the Daily Mail in August 2017, and Chris was said to be “furious” at the time.

Not long after the photos emerged, Chris and Olivia called time on their romance, and the blonde beauty eventually rekindled her romance with Bradley.

The 28-year-old is now engaged to Bradley, after he proposed to her in Dubai back in October.

