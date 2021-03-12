The Love Island star has urged her followers to get their moles checked

Olivia Attwood opens up about skin cancer scare after having mole removed

Olivia Attwood underwent surgery to remove a mole from her back on Thursday.

The Love Island star opened up about her experience on Instagram, as she encouraged her followers to get their moles checked.

The 29-year-old shared a glimpse of the “war wound” on her back, before she explained the entire process.

The reality star said: “I had to go and get a mole removed this morning. He thinks it’s fine, but he said let’s just get it off. Just in case, but he’s [her doctor] not too concerned.”

Olivia said she gets her moles checked every year, and looks out for any changes in her body.

“This reminds me guys, always get your moles checked,” she stressed.

“I do it every year, once before summer, have a full mole mapping, check all my freckles, moles, check there’s any changes in my skin.”

“It’s a really good thing to do once a year. Really important.”

When a follower asked if the procedure was painful, Olivia reassured them that she “didn’t feel a thing”.

“It was cut out, they cut around, they give you a shot of local anestictic, didn’t feel a thing,” she said,

“It’s like two or three stitches in there, took myself there, drove back and it’s been a couple of hours now, I don’t feel anything. I’ve just got a big plaster on it.”

The news comes after fellow Love Island Molly-Mae Hague shared her skin cancer scare last year, after having a large mole removed from her leg.

In a candid YouTube video, the 21-year-old revealed the moment a doctor told her the mole on her calf was cancerous.