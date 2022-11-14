Olivia Attwood makes first TV appearance since her shock departure from I’m A Celeb

Olivia Attwood has made her first TV appearance since her shock departure from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last week.

The Love Island star had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

The 32-year-old has since revealed she was forced to quit the show after a blood test showed she was anemic.

Olivia appeared on Monday’s episode of ITV’s This Morning to discuss her exit, saying: “There’s loads [of rumours] swirling around the internet and I think ‘Olivia Attwood pregnant’ was trending on Twitter – and it’s not that I can assure you – and it’s not that exciting when it boils down to it.”

“I was pulled out on my first day in main camp for a routine medical check… So I had my blood taken and the results showed that my iron was low. I was showing up as anemic.”

Speaking about her heartache over being forced to quit the show, the TV personality told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “I was really in my element in there, and I felt healthy, so I was even more confused.”

“If I had felt shaky or not well… It was all just really strange.”

Olivia was then taken to A&E and her bloods were taken again, but this time the results came back normal.

The reality star admitted that she hoped to re-enter the camp after the tests showed she was okay, but she said the producers and medical team were worried that her iron levels would drop again.

She continued: “I’ve been a big fan of the show all my life, and those conversations about entering the jungle started from the first year I left Love Island, so it’s been like five years in the making. Then there was that thing about being the first Love Islander on the show…”

Olivia said she was “looking forward” to showing a “different side” to herself on I’m A Celeb, adding: “I am not a quitter. I am not scared of much, and I was just loving it.”

The 32-year-old also said she’d “love” to return to the show next year, but she isn’t sure if her schedule will allow it.

As for who she thinks will win this year’s series, Olivia said: “I like Jill. Chris made me laugh a lot when I was in there but I know he’s not for everyone. I think Jill has got a good chance and Charlene as well.”