Olivia Attwood defends Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury after they were ‘conned by money-making breeders’

The couple's puppy died just days after he was imported from Russia

Olivia Attwood has defended Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, after they were allegedly “conned” by money-making breeders.

The Love Island star has revealed that she was offered free puppies following her appearance on the show, and she slammed the breeders for making a profit from the dogs.

Olivia took to Instagram to defend the couple, after their Pomeranian puppy died just days after he was imported from Russia – through a breeder based in the UK.

“Since I’ve come out of Love Island I’ve had breeders like that message me offering me a free dog like they’re a f***ing pair of shoes or something,” she told her followers.

“It’s just horrendous, and I really don’t want you guys to go and pile on to Molly and Tommy because it’s not about them, they’ve been conned by one of these establishments.”

“At the end of the day if the laws were stricter these establishments wouldn’t be able to operate and then you wouldn’t have these kind of stories.”

The 29-year explained the harrowing “chain of misery” that the animals are forced to endure with these breeders.

“There is no care in that kind of breeding, taking dogs from third parties is purely a money-making industry, and the mothers of these dogs, well if you do some research, their existence is miserable until they can no longer produce puppies and they’re just basically disposed of,” she said.

“So for everyone who’s had a dog from this kind of breeder and goes ‘my dog’s fine’, well good for you, but the whole chain of misery that follows that dog is not fine.”

The news comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed how their dog died in an emotional YouTube video – just days after he was imported from Russia.

The reality stars, who met on the dating show in 2019, explained that their puppy Mr Chai had a seizure and died because his skull wasn’t formed properly.

