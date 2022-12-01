Olivia Attwood breaks down in tears after ‘awful experience’ in local park: ‘People are just evil’

Olivia Attwood broke down in tears earlier today, after an “awful experience” in a local park.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories to detail the incident, which occured while she was walking her two dogs Lola and Stitch.

In a tearful video, she said: “I can’t believe I’m crying on my stories but I’ve literally just had the most awful experience. I can’t believe what people are actually like.”

“This is the first time I’ve cried in like… Well I cried after the [I’m A Celeb] jungle, but I literally never ever f**king cry.”

The 31-year-old explained: “I was just in the park with the dogs and there was a cockapoo, like a medium sized cockapoo. And Lola went over to say hello or whatever, and they were wagging their tails and there was no issues.”

“I’ve never had an issue with my dog and another dog or a human ever. I’ve one of the best behaved dogs in the country, she wouldn’t be off her lead if she was a problem.”

“I was walking over, and the woman lunged in and picked up her dog for no reason. Obviously it freaked Lola out so Lola gives a bark, but didn’t f**king bite or make any contact with the other dog or the woman.”

“And she turns around to me and is like, ‘You’re a f**king crazy ****. I know who you are, you’re that f**king b***h off the telly. You’re that f**king slag off Love Island.”

Olivia continued through tears: “She’s screaming at me saying, ‘You’re that b***h off Love Island, you’re psycho.’ Like every explicit under the planet. But obviously because she screamed and obviously I’ve got a rescue dog, Lola then was freaked out.”

“Lola was then doing laps so I was trying to get hold of her, and this woman was just screaming even when I was like 2 meters away.”

“She was like, ‘You’re f**king dog should be on a f**king muzzle.’ Bear in mind, she did not bite her dog, she did not bite the woman. But every time she screams, I can’t get hold of Lola who normally has great recall.”

“But obviously she’s freaked out so she’s running back past the woman and barking at her because she’s trying to protect me. Like why is this woman screaming at me?”

The TV personality told her Instagram followers: “There’s like five people around and instead of helping me get the dog, they all stand there and video it on their phones. Really nice people. I really hope you’re never in a situation where you need help.”

“Then I get the dogs, and I’m going back to the car park and a middle aged man, like 60s, follows me across the car park and I was thinking, ‘Is he going to his car?’ Like what’s he doing? He gets up behind me and goes, ‘I know who you are.'”

“And I said, ‘What’s your point? Like what’s my dog done? Barked at another dog? Yes it’s not a very nice situation, it’s a s**t situation for everyone. You’ve just followed a woman on her own across a car park.’ And he’s going, ‘Your f**king dogs are disgusting.’ Bear in mind, Stitch is doing absolutely nothing just plodding alongside me.”

“I literally never cry, but I’ve never in my life let anyone speak to me like that. But it’s the f**king s**t thing about being in this industry sometimes, you feel like you can’t f**king defend yourself.”

Olivia, who is engaged to footballer Bradley Dack, added: “I’d understand if your dog had been bit or you had been bit, but lunging towards my dog obviously freaked her out.”

“And there was a nice woman who followed me across the car park after the guy had gone to see if I was alright, and she said she had seen Lola in the park with a dog walker and what a lovely dog she was.”

“I said I’d never had an issue with her like that before and it wouldn’t have occurred if the woman hadn’t started screaming.”

“I just hate it. People filming instead of helping. Why don’t you just keep moving? People are evil.”

She then wrote in a statement: “2 years I have spent rehabilitating Lola as a rescue dog. I have had dogs all my life. And I have never experienced anything even close to this situation.”

“This situation should of never happened, the 3 dogs were interacting in a very positive way before the lady lunged in… If I was a bystander in that situation my first instinct would of been to help, but I guess that’s the world we live in.”

Olivia said it was “very unlikely” the man in the car park would have approached her had she been with her fiancé or father, adding: “The sad reality of being a woman on her own.”

She also said she will be “looking into why the dog being lifted caused reactivity”, and said she will be keeping her on the lead until she is “confident that the situation can never be repeated”.