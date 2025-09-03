Olivia Attwood admits marriage to Bradley Dack isn’t perfect amid concerns after wild trip to Ibiza with Pete Wicks

Olivia Attwood has opened up about her relationship with her husband, Bradley Dack, following concerns about their marriage.

The Gillingham footballer and the former Love Island star got married in 2023, after becoming engaged in 2019, two years after appearing on the reality series.

Ahead of the release of her second series of Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, the 34-year-old spoke about her relationship: “Perfect doesn’t exist, and everyone’s idea of a perfect relationship is different.”

“I implore the viewers to remember that as well when they watch that,” she said of her series Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, where she whips badly behaved boyfriends into shape.

“Some things that are non-negotiable in one relationship is an OK thing in another relationship, and you can’t write the rules for another couple,” she told PA news agency.

“Brad and I, although we tongue-in-cheek say in the show we are a perfect couple, we’re not perfect people. We don’t have a perfect relationship, but it’s as good as for me,” she continued.

“And I think that’s the key in life really, to find someone to be your life partner, where it works, you make each other’s lives better, not worse.”

“And I think that that is the overarching kind of theme through the show, that what works for one person is not for the other.”

In the first series, eight unsuspecting guys were flown to a Greek island under the impression of filming a show about manhood and bromance.

They were shocked to learn that Olivia was there to educate them on how to be better partners at their girlfriends’ request.

The comments come after the former Love Island star responded to concerns for her marriage, after her wild trip to Ibiza with Pete Wicks.

The former TOWIE stars recently jetted to the party island to record a special episode of their podcast with KISS.

The pair made sure to let their hair down during the trip, and Pete was papped with his arm around a bikini-clad Olivia on a yacht in Formentera.

At the time, Bradley, Olivia’s husband, was reported to be “livid” over the photos.

However, she quickly insisted all is good between her and her husband.

After a fan commented on a recent Instagram post, “I’m afraid for your marriage,” Olivia swiftly replied, “Don’t be. Worry about your own.”

According to The Sun, the photos of Olivia and Pete were shared in Gillingham FC’s WhatsApp group by Bradley’s teammates – which didn’t go down well with the sports star.

An insider told the newspaper: “Bradley’s getting so much stick about the pictures from his teammates.

“They know Brad and Liv are happily married, but couldn’t resist winding him up about what she’s been getting up to on holiday. Bradley’s tried to laugh it off, but inside he’s fuming about it.” “He trusts Liv but Pete having his hands over his wife while she’s wearing a bikini isn’t a great look. He’s livid with her for putting him in this position.”