Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly expecting their first child together

Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday morning, as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

After a sweet clip of the pair getting married, the video then showed Emma debuting her baby bump, as the couple held up a baby grow that had “Yeah Baby!!” written on it.

They captioned the post: “1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way. We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift! ❤️”

Oliver and Emma postponed their wedding three times last year, before they eventually decided to exchange vows in December, with just 15 people in attendance.

According to Tatler magazine, the couple tied the knot at St Albans Church in Fulham, over two years after Made In Chelsea star Oliver proposed to the model and influencer.

They originally planned to wed in front of 200 guests at Cowdray Park in West Sussex, but their plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.