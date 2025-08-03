Oliver Callan shows support for Kneecap ahead of next court hearing over terrorism charges

RTÉ presenter Oliver Callan has shown his support for Kneecap ahead of Kneecap member Mo Chara next court hearing on 20 August.

After member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who goes by the stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror crime, the Belfast-based trio made headlines.

However, last month, Mo Chara was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on August 20th.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Oliver pointed out that what Mo Chara did would never be a crime in Ireland. “They’re waving flags all the time in the North, which is technically a crime with strict enforcement of the law. But nobody in their right mind would do it – you’d be arresting 10,000 people a day for waving a problematic flag in the North,” he said. “You would not be arrested for waving a flag in Northern Ireland, which is technically the UK. But it’s the fact that Kneecap did it on British soil.” Speaking about the trio he described them as “cartoonish republicanism” but with a serious message. “The fact that they speak sensibly on an issue when the establishment in Britain is incapable of doing so kind of highlights where sense has gone in the world – closer to comedy than politics,” he said.

Last month, Mo Chara was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on 20 August, with Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring telling him that he must attend court on that day.

His fellow bandmates, JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) and Móglaí Bap, accompanied him to Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Only days after going on to play a gig in Dublin’s Fairview Park, Mo Chara roared from stage: “I’m a free man.”

“I think the British government is used to picking on people that they can get away with it, They f****d up this time,” he added.